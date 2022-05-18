Sarah Jessica Parker Weighed In on Her Relationship With Chris Noth After Assault Allegations

And just like that, it sounds like Sarah Jessica Parker has put her friendship with her former Sex And The City co-star, Chris Noth on ice. They played on-again, off-again lovers for years as Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big, but the real-life sexual assault allegations have placed an emotional weight on Parker’s shoulders.

The 57-year-old actress gave an update on their friendship after two women (that number eventually grew to five) bravely came forward to share their stories in 2021. Admitting to The Hollywood Reporter that she doesn’t “even know if [she’s] ready to talk about it,” Parker does take responsibility for botching her public statement in the wake of the allegations. “But I don’t think … I wasn’t reacting as a producer,” she said, trailing off, “I should have worked on this because I’m just … it’s just…” When the reporter probed as to whether she had been in touch with Noth, she kept her answer simply at “no.”

Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement when the allegations were made public, even though Noth denied the sexual assaults ever occurred. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” they wrote on their social media accounts on Dec. 20. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.” Many fans felt like Parker didn’t say enough given how tied she and Noth were for years to the roles that they played on-screen, and her role as an executive producer on the show. To some viewers, the statement felt hollow.

From the new interview, it’s obvious that she understands the criticism and has been trying to deal with the aftermath of realizing that the person she called a close friend might have caused harm to other women. And in her position of power, it’s going to be up to her to take a stronger stance in the future.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

