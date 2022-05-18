How To Watch Hacks Season 2 Outside of the US

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We didn’t know how much we needed a laugh until Hacks debuted in May 2021. The HBO Max series earned a dedicated following, rave reviews, and three Emmy awards for its first season alone. Now, Deborah Vance (Emmy winner Jean Smart), Ava (Emmy nominee Hannah Einbinder), and company are back and taking the show on the road. Season 2 of Hacks is well underway in the U.S., having premiered on May 12. But for fans outside of the states, there is a way you can watch along with U.S. audiences — we’ll break down what’s in store for season 2 and how to watch Hacks from anywhere in the world below.

When we left Deborah and Ava at the end of season 1, they were packed up and ready to go on Deborah’s tour despite the fact that the legendary comedian bombed her last Vegas show. Struggling comedy writer Ava is also harboring a secret — she emailed some TV producers slanderous information about Deborah without her knowing after the two had an argument. So, where does that leave the two women now? Before we dive into how you can watch the comedy from outside the U.S., let’s break down what’s in store this season.

What happens in Hacks season 2?

The second season of Hacks puts Ava, Deborah, along with a colorful cast of characters, on a tour bus headed cross country for Deborah’s tour. Oscar nominee Laurie Metcalf joins the cast as “Weed” (that’s not her real name, but when Pete Wentz gives you a nickname, it sticks), and Emmy nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins returns as Marcus, along with Jimmy (Paul W. Downs), Kayla (Megan Stalter), and more. The season will see Ava try to conceal her impulsive and destructive email from Deborah, and feature the two women testing new material, while undoubtedly going on their own adventures across the country.

There are plenty of laughs in store this season, but how can fans outside of the U.S. watch the show? We break that down below.

What’s a VPN?

You can watch Hacks and a number of other shows and streamable movies using a VPN — a virtual private network. What a VPN does is give you the option to change the location of your IP address to make it look like you’re somewhere else — say, the U.S., for example.

How does a VPN work?

When you use a VPN, you log into a server, set up especially for you, that asks which country you’re in before you log onto another site for streaming. Basically, using a VPN makes it look like you’re in the country where your favorite show (in this case, Hacks, which streams exclusively on HBO Max) is streaming. But VPN does even more. When you use a VPN while shopping online or using social media platforms, the server will ensure that websites won’t track your every move.

What are the best VPN services?

Express VPN

Express VPN is one of the most widely popular and reliable VPN services. This VPN serves roughly 94 countries and 160 server locations. Plus, the team behind Express VPN always wants to make sure you’re satisfied with their service — they have a 24/7 live chat hotline to troubleshoot any problems you might come across. Express VPN features a 30-day risk-free, money-back guarantee with its three unique plans. For monthly service, you’ll pay just $12.95 a month. If you’re willing to sign a year commitment, you’ll pay $6.67 per month with its current deal. The final option is a 6-month membership, which will cost $9.99 per month.

Once you’ve signed up for the free trial, you will need to install Express VPN. Set up the activation code, then start streaming at your leisure.

Express VPN $From $6.67 Buy now Sign Up

So how can one watch Hacks outside of the U.S.? Here are step-by-step instructions.

Sign up for Express VPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once Express VPN is set up, change your location to the “U.S.” Go to Hacks‘s website on HBO Max Click “Season 2” and watch Hacks outside the U.S.

NordVPN

For roughly one decade, NordVPN has been making streaming easy, with offers to 5200+ NordVPN servers. As if that wasn’t a great deal, once you subscribe to NordVPN, you can add it to upwards of six devices. Like Express VPN, this service also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. NordVPN currently features a major deal — for the next few hours, you can get NordVPN for two years for just $3.29 a month — they’re offering a limited-time 60% off deal. NordVPN is just $4.99 per month if you opt for a year subscription, and $11.99 per month if you subscribe to the month-to-month plan.

NordVPN $From $3.29 Buy now Sign Up

Want to sign up for NordVPN? Here are the step-by-step instructions:

Sign up for Nord VPN and create an account Log into your Nord VPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed Nord VPN, log into your account Once Nord VPN is set up, you can change your location to any country by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu

Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is quickly becoming one of the most popular VPN services. This selection offers a variety of features, including 24/7 support, data leak protection, optimization for streaming, blocking trackers and ads, and so much more. With Atlas VPN, you’ll be able to stream your favorite show or movie on an unlimited number of devices. Plus, you’ll have access to more than 750 servers worldwide. Right now, Atlas VPN is having a major deal with 82 percent off if you sign up for three years. You’ll only pay $1.99 each month with this new deal. If you’re just looking to try Atlas VPN for one year, you can save 70 percent — paying only $3.29 per month. If one month is all you need, then expect to pay $10.99 for one month. And just for your peace of mind, Atlas VPN features a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Atlas VPN $From $1.99 Buy now Sign Up

Want to sign up for Atlas VPN? Here are the step-by-step instructions:

Select the Atlas VPN plan that’s best for you Enter your email Select a payment method Once you’ve installed Atlas VPN, download and install the Atlas VPN app Find the “Sign In” option and enter the email address you initially set up with your account Follow further instructions through the app

Where can I watch the first season of Hacks?

Season 1 of Hacks is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

