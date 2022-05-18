Carmen Electra Is Starting an OnlyFans to Make Sexy Content For Subscribers — See Her First Photo

Carmen Electra celebrated her 50th birthday in April with a video in a dreamy neon-orange bikini that had fans clamoring for a Baywatch reboot. While there’s no news on the TV show’s return, the pop-culture icon announced on Wednesday that she’s now a creator on the social media platform, OnlyFans.

The site is subscription-based, so fans can join Electra on a monthly basis for exclusive photos, videos, and “fun, edgy and playful content,” per the press release. It’s important to the actress because OnlyFans empowers her to share and interact with her followers in a way she never has before. With renewed interest in her career after her appearance in the docuseries, The Last Dance, and those stunning birthday photos, now was the perfect time to launch her platform.

Carmen Electra Karen Hinojosa.

SheKnows has one of the first photos that is available on her OnlyFans page — and it is super sexy. The former dancer is rocking a neon-pink bikini, showing off her fit figure while she drinks a matching pink milkshake from her 50th birthday trip to Palm Springs. Her long, wavy hair has sun-kissed highlights as her pink sunglasses rest stylishly on her head — she looks gorgeous. She’s been teasing her social media followers with the exciting news, captioning a recent post, “Wednesday! i have a huge announcement 💋 only for my fans. are you a fan?”

We have a feeling that her fans will be scrambling to join her page, not only for the content but for the chance to connect with the Baywatch bombshell in a refreshing way. 50 looks fabulous on her!

