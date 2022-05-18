This Kate Middleton & Prince William Breakup Report Went Viral & Then Disappeared

The internet is always a curious place and social media is often where rumors get started. On Tuesday, MSN published a now-deleted article about Kate Middleton and Prince William that seemed a little far-fetched. They claimed the royal couple had separated and the Duchess of Cambridge moved out with their three kids.

We just saw the duo in Glasgow, Scotland together last week, making an appearance at a primary school — and it was a successful visit — so it seems rather strange that an outlet would report such a story. What is continuing to fuel the story is the fact that the MSN tweet is still up, even though the article has been wiped from the internet. That leaves plenty of room for royal watchers and social media fans to let this story take on a life of its own.

Prince William and Kate Middleton separate as Duchess moves out with children https://t.co/sTdmrE7UKN — MSN (@MSN) May 17, 2022

While people don’t seem to be taking the fake news story seriously, they are having a little bit of fun with what might happen if this story were true. One user joked, “Pete Davidson spotted en route to England.” Yes, the Saturday Night Live star does have a reputation as the rebound guy. Another account pointed out, “Any moment now we’ll hear how Meghan Markle is somewhat to blame for this.” Sadly, this wouldn’t shock us either. Of course, there are also the conspiracy theorists who think the recent news that the couple is looking to move closer to her parents is a veiled story about their separation. “We also read stories about them looking for a house near Kate’s parents. Something is not adding up,” one royal fan tweeted.

Everyone needs to calm down because it was confirmed by Groupe Cerise, which owns the French-based blog Oh My Mag that published the original article, that the story “is indeed false.” They told Newsweek that the report was “published by accident” (Why was this written in the first place?) and that they have taken it down. The palace is probably breathing a sigh of relief since they can’t handle one more scandal after two years of drama — and Will and Kate are doing just fine. It was much ado about nothing.

Before you go, click here to see things you never knew about Kate Middleton before she met Prince William.