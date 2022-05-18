Prince Charles Will Have To ‘Prove’ His Capabilities As King, One Royal Expert Claims

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In the last several months alone, we’ve seen members of the British royal family step in and step up to serve the monarchy in Queen Elizabeth II’s stead amid her recent health fluctuations. Of all the members of the House of Windsor, eyes have been primarily fixed on Prince Charles, who will one day ascend the throne. While the future King of England has had his whole life to prepare for the role, one royal expert believes there may still be some concerns about Prince Charles’ ascension — and he’ll need to “prove” himself in the time ahead.

Penning a piece for Yahoo, Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie details his perspective on the next phase of the monarchy, with insight offered by sources close to the royal family. “With the Queen now comfortably in the final chapter of her reign, now is the time for Prince Charles to prove he is truly capable of continuing her 70-year legacy (and a final chance to capture the imagination of those still unconvinced),” Scobie writes. “For it to work, the transition needs to be smooth — and there will certainly be opportunities to achieve that.”

Indeed, there’ve already been a number of instances in which longtime royal family followers have seen what the future holds. Prince Charles recently took on the official opening of Parliament mere days ago, and it’s a sight we should probably grow accustomed to. “Though Her Majesty remains as engaged as ever in matters of the state, and her weekly meetings with the Prime Minister continue, the state openings of parliament are now likely to be Charles’ responsibility moving forward. The same, sources tell me, will apply to hosting state visits when they resume.”

While these glimpses of what’s to come for the royals have been steadily increasing over the course of the past few months, especially, Scobie notes that only time will tell how Prince Charles will handle his role as sovereign. “Whether Charles has exactly what it takes will only be seen once he ascends the throne,” Scobie writes, adding, “but one thing is for sure — The Queen has earned every right to conserve her energy for celebratory moments that the nation can enjoy alongside her.” Just as Scobie suggests, the Platinum Jubilee will certainly be a time of celebration next month, though it will also serve as a reminder that the next chapter for the royal family is drawing nearer.

