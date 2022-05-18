Charlize Theron Is Reportedly Seeing Halle Berry’s Model Ex

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Charlize Theron has rarely been one to disclose certain aspects of her personal life. In fact, it’s incredibly rare that we get updates about Theron’s private time away from cameras — save for the rare photo she’ll share from time to time of her precious two kids. But a new report about Theron’s love life might give us a glimpse into who the Monster Oscar winner is currently, if casually, dating — and it’s a noted ex of fellow Oscar winner Halle Berry.

According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, Theron “has been hooking up with Gabriel Aubry.” The 45-year-old model was memorably in a five-year relationship with Berry, during which the former couple welcomed daughter Nahla, now 14 years old. Theron and Aubry are reportedly keeping their relationship “very casual and enjoying each other,” the source continued.

The outlet also noted that, while Theron has previously denied knowing (and dating) Aubry, she did reveal that their kids “go to the same school” during her July 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Perhaps the two have gotten to know each other more after seeing one another at school events? We may never know, but it’s worth remembering this isn’t even the first A-list celeb Aubry’s been connected to within the last 12 months.

Back in July 2021, rumors swirled that Aubry was dating Jennifer Aniston. Considering both Aniston and Theron are fairly guarded about their personal lives these days — for good reason, we might add — we may never really know how close either was or currently is with Aubry or the seriousness of the model’s relationships (formerly with Aniston, currently with Theron). Regardless, this is definitely a surprising new celeb couple we weren’t expecting to hear about.

