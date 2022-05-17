Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Klum Raided Her Mom’s Closet For a Prom Dress — See the Photos!

There are benefits to having a mom as a supermodel as Leni Klum is finding out. Instead of having to search all over the mall to find the perfect prom dress, the 18-year-old model gets to raid Heidi Klum’s closet for haute couture fashion.

Leni shared her elegant look on Instagram, showing off her gorgeous dark locks framing her face in soft waves. The prom outfit was simple, but chic — she wore a black strapless satin gown paired with a delicate diamond necklace and a black-and-white herringbone handbag. She captioned the stunning carousel of photos, “prom night in mamas dress” with a black heart emoji.

Followers didn’t get to see photos with her prom date, but it was likely her boyfriend, hockey player Aris Rachevsky. The couple recently attended Coachella together and he shared sweet photos of them cuddling and kissing at the music festival. Leni has been riding high this year with career successes like her recent Fila ads and their mother-daughter covers for ELLE Russia, but it took some convincing to get Heidi on board with her modeling career. “I had grown up going to work with my mom,” Leni told Extra. “Ever since 11 or 12 years old I’ve been begging her and then finally I turned 16 and she said that I could finally start modeling.”

While mom was in extra protective mode, waiting until Leni turned 16, it was the right move for the entire family. “She’s old enough now,” Heidi explained to People in 2020. “I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she’s driving a car now, she’s 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do.” And Leni proving to her mom that she has what it takes to be a part of the next generation of supermodels.

