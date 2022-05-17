Prince Harry’s Most Serious Ex-Girlfriend Chelsy Davy Just Married a Man With a Very Similar Background

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For the past few years, we’ve been so wrapped up in Prince Harry’s life with Meghan Markle, we’ve almost forgotten that the Duke of Sussex had quite the extensive dating history. Of course, some women Harry was previously linked to before Meghan were just rumors, but one of his longest relationships prior to meeting his now-wife was with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy. Davy recently tied the knot with Sam Cutmore-Scott, who happens to have a bit in common with Prince Harry.

According to The Daily Mail, Davy and Cutmore-Scott exchanged their vows sometime this year. “They are married,” a friend close to the couple shared with the outlet. “Very few people knew about the wedding.” As the nuptials were kept under wraps, there’s really very little we know about Cutmore-Scott. He’s described by The Daily Mail as a “millionaire hotelier,” and he has one very specific link to Prince Harry.

The two attended Eton College at the same time, with Cutmore-Scott just one year older than Harry. All told, they were basically classmates — though we’re not so sure their paths would’ve crossed during their time in school. Prior to wedding Cutmore-Scott, Davy was a very public part of Prince Harry’s life. From 2004 until roughly 2010, Harry had a highly-publicized on-again, off-again relationship with Davy. By the time she was invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, it was clear that a possible reconciliation between the two just wasn’t in the cards.

Still, Davy was on good enough terms with Harry that the royal invited her to his May 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle. We can only guess whether or not Harry sent his former girlfriend some well wishes on her marriage. Regardless, both are seemingly settled in these exciting new chapters of their lives, and we have the privilege to sit back and see how they unfold.

