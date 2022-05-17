See Leonardo DiCaprio Cheer Up Girlfriend Camila Morrone With a Little Forehead Kiss

Leonardo DiCaprio has a reputation for dating young women who are under the age of 25, but it seems that he and girlfriend Camila Morrone are still going strong — even though her 25th birthday is less than a month away. The couple, with a 23-year age gap, has weathered many rumors that they’ve split up, but they are here to say that things are going just fine between them.

In new snapshots of the duo walking along the Malibu, California shoreline over the weekend, they held hands, cuddled, and seemed to be engaged in a lively conversation. (See the photos HERE.) Morrone was dressed casually in a sheer light-blue skirt paired with a long-sleeve sage sweater. Her wavy hair flowed in the wind as she gazed adoringly at the Oscar winner. The 47-year-old actor also dressed down for his beach walk, wearing khaki shorts, a white T-shirt, and a backward baseball cap. He stopped to embrace his girlfriend with a sweet forehead kiss at one point during their sunset stroll.

DiCaprio doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to his Hollywood dating history. He prefers to keep the company of young supermodels — and the list is a long one. But Morrone appears to have staying power since they began dating in December 2017, and they adopted pandemic puppies together. Quarantining together during the lockdown phase over the last two years is a major sign that their relationship sustained one of the most stressful times in modern history, so that has to say something about their love.

The Oscar winner hasn’t given any indication that he’s ready to settle down, but if it’s a priority on Morrone’s life list, will he finally walk down that aisle? Only time will tell.

