Did Travis Barker Have a True Romance Wedding With Both Kourtney Kardashian & Shanna Moakler?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love a theme when it comes to dressing up, but did their recent wedding in Santa Barbara give hints of another True Romance wedding? It’s no secret that the Blink-182 drummer is a fan of the movie, so he might have brought his love of the film to both of his weddings — Kourtney and ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Moakler has already indicated that she thinks her ex is “recycling” his romantic moves on Kourtney after the now-married couple posted about the Quentin Tarantino movie and then dressed as the characters Clarence and Alabama, played by Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette, for Halloween. “What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence in the movie,” she explained to Us Weekly. “We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance.”

Well, if you take a look at the snapshots from the Kravis wedding, that classic car definitely brings thoughts of True Romance inspo, especially when fans know they adore the 1993 flick. It doesn’t feel like that far of a reach — Barker is going to make sure that the plotline stays present in his love life. Maybe he feels like he and Kourtney are that rebellious, unexpected couple just like Clarence and Alabama? (But perhaps he also felt that way with Moakler.)

‘True Romance’ with Patricia Arquette and Christian Slater, 1993. Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection.

Whatever his reasoning is, the movie obviously resonates with him internally and he’s always been Clarence looking for his real-life Alabama. Kourtney seems happy to step up to the plate and bring their adventurous love to reality.

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.