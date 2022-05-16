Kim Kardashian’s Perfect SKIMS Shade of Nude Made For a Very Naked Sports Illustrated Cover Photo

Kim Kardashian has been open about her insecurities when it comes to fashion in the wake of her divorce from Kanye West. He helped mold her as a fashion icon, but it looks like she’s doing just fine on her own, thank you very much.

Her latest accomplishment is gracing one of four covers for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2022 edition. Kim shares the honor along with singer Ciara, Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk, and model Yumi Nu. The reality star’s photo is the ideal blend of her status as a pop-culture icon and an entrepreneur because she’s wearing a bikini and gloves in her shade of nude from her SKIMS line. Her hair is slicked back and wet from the water while she makes a shapely pose showing off all of her curves. It’s a perfectly naked cover without really revealing too much, and we have to hand it to Kim for making sure SKIMS has more inclusive flesh tones than the average brand.

Kim Kardashian in 2022 Sports Illustrated on newsstands May 19. Greg Swales/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED.

She also had the opportunity to pen a letter to her 18-year-old self in the issue. Kim reminds herself of the advice her late father, Robert Kardashian, always told her, “Be your best at it. No matter what you do. Be your best at it.” At the same time, she warns the teen Kim that her lifelong dreams will change with a few bumps in the road. “You’ve done that with your job,” she wrote. “You love working retail at the clothing store and you’re great at it. But know this: Throughout your life, ‘it’ is going to change. You’re not always going to know what ‘it’ is or where the inspiration is going to come from, so be prepared.”

Kim has weathered a lot in her personal life, but with her newfound sense of empowerment and a new man on her arm, fans might be witnessing the birth of Kim 2.0. She is letting her followers know that she’s not “content” with where she is right now in her life because there is more to accomplish and more goals to achieve. “You’re still going to be looking for that next ‘it’, she concluded. “And when you find it, you’re going to do it—we’re going to do it—like we always do: to the fullest.”

