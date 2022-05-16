Melania Trump Is Still Complaining She Didn’t Get a Vogue Cover Years After Saying ‘No’ to a Profile

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Melania Trump is still carrying a grudge about not landing the Vogue cover while she was the first lady, but her side to the story isn’t reportedly how the whole situation went down. Let’s take a look at how she’s feeling over a year and a half after she left the White House.

In an interview with Fox Nation, Melania gave her opinion about being excluded from the cover of Vogue while husband Donald Trump was in office. “They’re biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious,” she said. “And I think American people, and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do—and I did in the White House—than being on the cover of Vogue.” Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Jill Biden all graced the cover while their Democratic husbands were in office, and Melania was on February 2005 cover in her wedding dress, years before Donald’s political aspirations.

While she might be hurt over the apparent snub, Melania’s former BFF and senior advisor (and Vogue staffer!) Stephanie Winston Wolkoff had a much different tale to tell in her memoir, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady .

“Vogue reached out to Melania, hoping to schedule an Annie Leibovitz photo shoot of the First Lady in the White House, with writer Rob Haskell shadowing her for a few days to write a profile. All that sounded great, but the magazine could not guarantee that Melania would appear on the cover,” Winston Wolkoff wrote. “For the record, not all First Ladies are put on the cover of Vogue. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, yes. Laura and Barbara Bush, no,” she continued. “Melania wasn’t going to do anything for Vogue or any other magazine if she wasn’t going to be on the cover. ‘Give me a break!’ she texted. ‘Forget it.’”

So Melania had the opportunity for an interview that potentially could have turned into a cover, but the first lady wanted a guarantee or nothing — so she took nothing. It was also completely fair of CNN’s Christiane Amanpour to ask Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in 2019 why she features the Democratic first ladies on the cover, but not the Republican women. Wintour’s response is probably why Melania still feels irked about the Vogue slight. Explaining the “one has to look at all sides”, she added, via HuffPost. “I don’t think it’s a moment not to take a stand… I think you can’t be everything to everybody and I think it’s a time that we live in a world, as you would well know, of fake news… [and] those of us that work at Conde Nast believe that you have to stand up for what you believe in, and you have to take a point of view.” So while Melania missed out on any Vogue opportunity by turning down an interview, it was likely her husband’s divisive administration that killed any future feature as well.

