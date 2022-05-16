Jason Momoa Is Reportedly Seeing This Actress Following His Lisa Bonet Split

It’s been roughly four months since Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet released a joint statement announcing their separation and the end of their five-year marriage. Since then, there have been a slew of rumors circulating about the former couple — whether or not they’ve reconciled, where their relationship stands now, and more. But we recently got an update about how Momoa, in particular, is reportedly opening up a new chapter in his love life, and it involves a new report that the Aquaman star is dating actress Eiza González.

According to a source who spoke with Entertainment Tonight, “Jason and Eiza started as friends, but always had an underlying chemistry.” Despite word that Momoa and González have totally clicked, they’re not rushing their reported relationship. “They are seeing each other and things are casual right now. They’re having a good time,” the source went on.

Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale shared quite a few pleasantries at the Oscars after-party. https://t.co/MDoZ7v0Klc — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 29, 2022

Momoa has kept fairly mum about any updates regarding his personal life. Though he did reiterate the fact that he and Bonet are definitely not planning on getting back together any time soon. Through their very public split, however, Bonet and Momoa have made it clear their family is their first priority. But that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating if the Dune star is seeing anyone new.

Following the Oscars, the actor was spotted chatting with Kate Beckinsale, to whom he chivalrously offered his coat for the actress to wear amid the cooler temperatures. The actor later confirmed there was nothing going on between the pair. But now, we definitely have reason to believe Momoa is getting back out there and navigating a burgeoning relationship in the public eye once again.

Before you go, click here to learn more about celebrities who’ve opened up about dating after divorce.

