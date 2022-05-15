Demi Moore’s Daughter Scout Willis’ New Project Is The Female Empowerment Video & Anthem We Need Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Demi Moore’s daughter Scout LaRue Willis has released some enchanting music within the past year, and her newest single “Woman at Best” is the soulful, empowering jam we need right now in these turbulent times.

On May 13th, Willis posted a snapshot from the video shoot, discussing the importance of her lead single. She posted the photo with the caption, “WOMAN AT BEST is a love letter to Sacred feminine rage and sexuality, an ode to feminine creativity and freedom, to the idea that I can be all of it at the same time without hiding or withholding any piece of myself. This song is about sovereignty over one’s body and self, unapologetic and authentically expressing themselves.”

The singer added, “It’s an anthemic celebration of the courage it takes to make the tough decisions, that while for your highest good, often feel excruciating. It’s about finally stepping away from something both toxic and intoxicating.”

You can see the full post HERE and you can watch her music video HERE.

The soulful song is all about freedom of expression, showing women they can be unapologetically themselves. In the video, we see a hypnotizing display of dance moves from Willis around a wooden cabin, further showing the power behind women.

The singer and songwriter has been very creative with every single music project she’s done since she debuted back in Oct. 2021 with her first single “Love Without Possession.”

She also announced her self-titled album will be coming out soon, featuring 11 powerful tracks. Speaking on the album, she said in a deleted post per People, “Looking back through the lens of this album and my own personal growth work, I’m in love with every experience that inspired these songs, every moment of challenge, heartbreak and victory, because each of them conspired to get me to this exact moment and I’ve never been more in love with myself and my life than I am right now.”

