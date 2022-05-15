Khloé Kardashian Enchants Fans With A Confident & ‘Sparkling’ Bikini Selfie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloé Kardashian sizzles once again with a truly sparkling bikini selfie. On May 14th, Kardashian posted a jaw-dropping snapshot of herself on her Instagram with the caption, “Sparkle Swim. Link in bio. @goodamerican.”

In the glowing snapshot, we see Kardashian showing off her rock-hard abs in a mauve bikini and matching button-down from Good American. She’s holding her platinum hair up with her hands while everyone is marveling at how gorgeous she looks in the pinkish bikini top and bottom.

Fans instantly ran to the comment section to tell Kardashian how beautiful she looks in the new snapshot for Good American. One of the top comments read, “omgg Koko you’re an ICON ❤️” and another added, “You amaze me every time 😍😍.”

Kardashian and SKIMS founding partner Emma Grede founded Good American in 2016, releasing clothes, swimsuit lines, and workout sets. Kardashian and Grede have talked many times that size-inclusivity is the pillar of their clothing company.

In a previous interview with InStyle, Kardashian talked about how important size inclusivity is to her. The Kardashians star said, “At one point in my life, I was a size 14 or 16 depending on the brand, which is very average in the United States. I’ve definitely been on the bigger end of the spectrum and on the smaller. But I remember how I felt when I was at my biggest size. Shopping alone was challenging — being separated, having minimal options, or being told I had to shop at a different floor. It never made me feel good or made me want to go shopping. And that’s really been the ethos of what we do and stand by. Everything is inclusive.”

