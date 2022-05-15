Selma Blair Reveals That Alcoholism Was Her ‘Coping Mechanism’ At Age 7 In Her New Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Selma Blair is showing the world another, more vulnerable side of herself and her journey. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Blair talked about a plethora of different traumas she’s faced in her life, mainly discussing her long battle with alcohol addiction. She revealed the shocking news that she first started drinking at only seven years old, but says she doesn’t know if she “would’ve survived childhood without alcoholism.”

She said, “That’s why it’s such a problem for a lot of people. It really is a huge comfort, a huge relief in the beginning. Maybe even the first few years for me because I did start really young with that as a comfort, as my coping mechanism.”

In her upcoming memoir, the Cruel Intentions star talks about her past traumas in-depth, showing the world another side of herself. She said that she wrote this book for both her son Arthur Saint Bleick, 10, and for people going through similar trauma. “It’s a lot. I wrote the book for my son . . . and for people trying to find the deepest hole to crawl into until the pain passes.”

Blair has been sober since 2016, stating to PEOPLE that she’s in a good place now. “I’m in a good place. I cannot believe all this happened in my life, and I’m still here and I’m okay.”

Her upcoming memoir Mean Baby will be released on May 17, and it’s already a bestseller on Amazon! Snag it now for over 20 percent off for a limited time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can get help by calling the Drug Addiction Hotline at 1-877-813-5721.

