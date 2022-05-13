Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Took a Big Step With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey In These Loving Snapshots

Kaley Cuoco is finding subtle ways to tell her followers that her relationship with Tom Pelphrey is more than a casual fling. After revealing the news that she was dating the Ozark star in an Instagram carousel, she’s now letting everyone know he’s met some of the most important members of her family: her animals.

On Thursday night, The Flight Attendant star added adorable snapshots of her boyfriend meeting some of her furry friends. Pelphrey petted ponies and goats while the actress proudly took photos and captioned one of them, “First barn day = magic.” It’s no secret that Cuoco is an animal lover, so getting the stamp of approval from her furry friends is a big deal. According to Insider, she owns “25 horses, a pack of dogs, a bunny, and a goat” — that is a lot of fur babies.

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Kaley Cuoco/Instagram.

The couple didn’t just play with the animals while they visited the barn, they took time out for a little PDA along the way. They made sure to kiss and hug throughout the day — and of course, snap the moment so all of her followers could enjoy their love. Cuoco has been making waves for promising that she’s done with marriage for good after divorcing second husband Karl Cook in 2021. She is open to one thing, though: “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership,” she told Glamour.

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Kaley Cuoco/Instagram.

It looks like she and Pelphrey are off to a great start in their relationship, and she looks so happy and relaxed to be around him — and it appears her animals love him, too.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples where the woman has a higher net worth.