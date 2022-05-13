Jennifer Lopez Shares Intimate PDA Snapshots With Ben Affleck Showing Off Their Signature Engagement Color

On the same day as Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony reveals he is engaged, Jenny from the Block reminds her fans that she is in love, too. Her latest newsletter, On The JLo, shared new snapshots that show that her romance with fiancé Ben Affleck is still going strong.

Most of the email focuses on health and beauty, but eagle-eyed fans, who stuck around and scrolled to the bottom, were rewarded with the PDA photos. (Sign up HERE to see the photos.) Lopez wears her signature engagement color, green, to match the beautiful diamond ring Affleck proposed to her with. The duo looks happy to be with each other as they are wrapped in each other’s arms and J.Lo leans in to kiss The Tender Bar star’s cheek. She reminds her fans, “Oh by the way, green is still my lucky color …”

Lopez’s newsletter has become the place for her followers to get all of the hot tea on the couple’s relationship. It’s where she revealed Affleck proposed to her while she was taking a bubble bath. “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she wrote in last month’s issue. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES.”

The couple appears to be strategizing their PR and staying in the media just enough — while making sure that the press doesn’t torpedo their relationship like the first time around. They also have five kids to think about, and that probably helps them keep everything in balance. That doesn’t mean Lopez doesn’t like to dish up a few details, but you have to be subscribed to join her inner circle.

