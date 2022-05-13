Marc Anthony’s Covered-Up J.Lo Tattoo Is Front & Center in Fiancée Nadia Ferreira’s Engagement Post

Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only one getting engaged in 2022, her ex-husband Marc Anthony is ready to walk down the aisle again. The 53-year-old singer popped the question to his 23-year-old girlfriend Nadia Ferreira on Thursday night with a stunning emerald-cut engagement ring.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in March, shared the exciting news with an Instagram Story on Ferreira’s account. The snapshot showed off the bling with Anthony’s hand over hers. She captioned the image, “Engagement partyyyyy!!! 💍 @marcanthony.” While the ring should have been the main story, we couldn’t help but notice the rectangular tattoo on Anthony’s finger. Yes, that ink formerly said, “JLA” for Jennifer Lopez Anthony (or maybe Jennifer Lynn Anthony?) — no matter how long they’ve been divorced, Lopez always seems to be around.

Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira engaged. Nadia Ferreira/Instagram.

While we are sure Ferreira had no problem with the image she posted of her ring, maybe Anthony should have put his hand on the bottom and let the expensive jewelry do all of the talking. His fiancée deserves a moment to shine without his ex-wife entering the picture. The couple, who only began dating three months ago, appears to be on the fast track to marriage, so this could be a swift engagement.

This will be Anthony’s fourth marriage and the former Miss Paraguay’s first marriage, but she will be a stepmom to his six kids. He’s dad to Ariana, 28, and Chase, 26, with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado, Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 18, with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, and 14-year-old twins Max and Emme from his marriage to Lopez. Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

