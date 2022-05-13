Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Bella Showed Her Dad’s Franchise Some Love in Rare New Photos

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Isabella Kidman Cruise usually keeps a low profile unlike her A-list parents. However, the 29-year-old artist was snapped by the paparazzi in London giving a little love to her dad with his big return to the screen in Top Gun: Maverick.

She donned a black vintage Top Gun t-shirt to show even she’s a fan of Maverick and his crazy stunts. (See the photos HERE.) Bella paired the look with black jeans, a blue denim jacket and Doc Maarten boots. Most people walking by wouldn’t even know she was the daughter of two big Hollywood stars as she kept incognito with black sunglasses and a white baseball cap. While it is well known that Bella and her younger brother Connor remained with their dad after their parents’ divorce, much has been made about Kidman’s relationship with her kids.

The Oscar winner has walked a delicate balance in the press trying to keep their personal lives out of the headlines, especially since they are both part of the controversial Church of Scientology. “I’m very private about all that,” she told the Australian media outlet Who in 2018. “I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

That purpose is to provide “unconditional love” to Bella and Connor even if they don’t see eye to eye when it comes to religion. “They are adults,” she explained. “They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.” Bella continues to use Kidman in her last name, so there is a meaningful connection to her mom even though we only see her ties to Cruise in the media.

