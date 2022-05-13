Travis Barker Took Big Steps to Be in Kourtney Kardashian’s Life Over a Decade Before They Started Dating

Sometimes romances are meant to be — and that’s exactly what Travis Barker was thinking when he bought his house in Calabasas, California 15 years ago. He wanted to make sure he got know Kourtney Kardashian because he intuitively felt that they would one day fall in love.

That is a lot of information to absorb, but momager Kris Jenner finds the whole notion romantic — and she shared her thoughts with the Poosh founder on the May 12 episode of The Kardashians after Barker confided in his future mother-in-law. “Do you want to know the real reason why he moved to Calabasas?” Jenner said to Kardashian. “He said, ‘Because I knew she lived in Calabasas, and I knew she was the love of my life, and I didn’t even know her like that, but I just knew if I couldn’t date her or be with her because she was with someone else that at least I could live by her.'”

Now we know that this story is on its way to a happy ending, but in other circumstances, this could be a very creepy move. The good news is that Barker is a man with a good heart, who just knew that the eldest Kardashian was the woman for him. And she’s on the same page as the Blink-182 drummer, later sharing, “I’ve never met a better human in my life, like, the thoughtfulness and just everything.”

The couple has yet to purchase a property together, but Calabasas is still their home — just in separate residences currently. They are continuing to “explore the idea of living in one home,” she mentioned in a prior episode, but it’s going to have to be the perfect place to fit all their kids — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, from Kardashian’s relationship with Scott Disick, and Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, from Barker’s marriage to Shanna Moakler. No matter when they come together as a blended family, the duo knows that their union was always meant to be.

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.