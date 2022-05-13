Buy Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends for Less Than $15 Before the Hulu Show Premieres

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve noticed a trend in Hollywood that’s gained quite a lot of traction — the book adaptation. So many bestselling novels are getting the big or small screen treatment, and there’s one on the way this weekend we’re pretty anxious to check out. Sally Rooney’s debut novel Conversations with Friends is heading to Hulu this Sunday, May 15. Before the limited series premieres, grab your own copy of the author’s 2017 book, currently available for less than $15 on Amazon.

Rooney’s Conversations with Friends paints an intimate, psychological portrait of Frances, a 21-year-old Trinity College student. Told solely from Frances’ perspective, the novel opens with Frances and her longtime friend/ex-girlfriend Bobbi performing spoken word poetry, only to be discovered by writer and artist Melissa. After their introductions, Melissa invites Bobbi and Frances to her home for dinner, where they meet Melissa’s husband Nick. Though awkward at first, Frances and Nick develop a connection that goes beyond platonic.

Image: Hogarth Hogarth.

'Conversations with Friends' by Sally Rooney $12.59 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The two begin an extramarital affair, and the novel unravels all of Frances’ conflicting thoughts and feelings about navigating such a complex situation while still coming into her own. Rooney, who also penned Normal People, takes on some heady introspection in her debut work. Writing strictly from Frances’ point-of-view, the novel is an incredibly revealing portrait of a young woman grappling with the fallout of her actions, and the increasingly complicated and delicate relationships she’s trying to maintain.

With such a fascinating story and subject matter, it was only a matter of time before Rooney’s first book was given the screen treatment. In the Hulu adaptation, Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke bring these characters and stories to life. The series has already piqued a lot of interest, but if you’re even more curious about the source material, then Conversations with Friends is a must-have addition to your bookshelf.

