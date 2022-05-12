Christina Hall Reportedly Holds Some ‘Animosity’ Toward Heather Rae Young After Soccer Incident

When you are in the public eye, there is often a lot of scrutiny around personal relationships. The drama that is going on right now between Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa’s families is its own reality show — forget about the actual series they all star in.

It seems that the root of the issue is between Hall and Young, who reportedly haven’t seen eye to eye “for quite some time now,” according to an Us Weekly source. The situation was under control because “they usually remain distant from each other” until the soccer game confrontation last weekend. Even though it’s been El Moussa who has been the primary communicator with Hall when it comes to their two kids, daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 6, the insider claims that the Christina on the Coast star “has this animosity” toward Young.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack seemed to have a super heated exchange during a children's soccer game over the weekend. https://t.co/od0odIEtkP — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 11, 2022

“The whole soccer game incident just proved to everybody that [Christina and Heather] don’t get along,” they continued. “Quite frankly, they can’t stand each other.” While the two families have always put an everything-is-fine face when talking to the press, there were subtle hints that things weren’t so rosy behind the scenes. From El Moussa’s Flip or Flop outburst last summer to veiled references that Hall’s second husband, Ant Anstead, was part of El Moussa’s blended family while excluding Hall, the evidence was there.

Perhaps Brayden’s medical emergency just hours later was a wake-up call for all parties involved. The kids need adults who can figure out a way to co-parent amicably. They don’t have to be best friends, but it’s time to put their differences aside.

