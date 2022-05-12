Adele & Rich Paul Might’ve Taken This Big Step In Their Relationship

Despite being incredibly vulnerable in her music, it’s very rare that Adele offers her longtime fans a peek into her private life. In fact, the Grammy winning singer has been fairly guarded about her relationship with new beau Rich Paul — that is, until now. The “Easy On Me” singer shared a carousel post to Instagram featuring new snapshots with her boyfriend, and one of the photos has us wondering if Adele and Paul purchased a new home together.

In the collection of photos, taken by professional photographers, Adele and Paul are captured in various candid moments. But it’s the first photo that really had fans talking. In the snapshot, the two lovebirds posed in front of a gorgeous home. The two looked super cute, waving at the camera as the photograph was snapped. You can check out that picture and even more photos HERE.

.@Adele is simply glowing in her latest post that honors her growth and another year around the sun. ♥️ https://t.co/wMlsemwIfS — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 6, 2022

Along with the first snapshot, more images featuring the two at a fast food joint, at a sporting event, and sharing a sweet smooch were added to the carousel post. The final image was a photo Adele took herself, featuring a fortune that read, “You have found good company — enjoy.” The singer caption the series of photos “Time flies,” with heart, lipstick stain, and sparkle emojis.

Based on these snapshots alone, it looks like Adele and Paul are in a really good place in their relationship. Even though Paul wasn’t featured in Adele’s birthday post, the two have clearly been spending a lot of quality time together. We still can’t help but wonder, though, if the singer and her boyfriend purchased that home in the first snapshot. After all, it seemed like Adele was going to buy a new home for herself in Los Angeles back in January. Perhaps her plans changed? Maybe those engagement rumors are true? Either way, it’s great to see Adele thriving and flourishing in her new romance.

