Jennifer Garner Reportedly Loves That Boyfriend John Miller Has No Interest in a Bennifer-Style Relationship

Jennifer Garner is so low-key when it comes to her relationship with boyfriend John Miller, that many fans forget that they are even dating. Their romance style is a complete 180-degree difference from ex-husband Ben Affleck’s love with Jennifer Lopez, and she hopes to keep it that way.

One of The Adam Project star’s favorite things about her boyfriend is “how little he cares for the limelight or the whole Hollywood scenester stuff.” While a source reveals to Us Weekly that it’s “very different from Ben and J. Lo’s relationship in that way,” it’s a more comfortable place for Garner to exist in the entertainment industry. “You’ll never see them ham it up for the cameras or fixate about what events to attend together, it’s just not their style,” the insider added. “They’re happier being a regular, under-the-radar couple and don’t need anyone else’s validation to know they’re meant to be together.”

Celebrating America's sweetheart, Jennifer Garner, by taking a look back at some of her most iconic roles. https://t.co/ZWhpLoTs1b — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 15, 2022

While that may sound like the source is taking aim at Bennifer’s engagement, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. We’ve already seen the entire blended family hanging out together with Garner by Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter Emme’s side. Everyone is working together amicably to make sure all of the kids — and the parents — are a cohesive unit. “Ben’s kids, especially Seraphina and Samuel, get on with J. Lo’s twins, Emme and Max,” said a Life & Style insider. “They’re all super close.”

Garner has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Miller, which began in 2018. After a brief split in August 2020, they reconciled almost a year later and have been going strong ever since. “Jen’s friends are happy she’s found a nice guy who treats her well,” a Garner source told Us Weekly. “They trust her judgment and John is certainly a steady and positive influence in her life.” So, Garner and Affleck are proving that having a different approach to dating is OK — Bennifer is free to couple up in the spotlight while she and Miller prefer their love on the down-low. In the end, having both sets of parents happy is turning out to be the best thing for their kids.

