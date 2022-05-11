Jennifer Aniston Showed Adam Sandler’s Family Some Serious Love With This Rare Black-Tie Appearance

It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are great friends, but that friendship extends way beyond one of their movie sets. On May 9, the former Friends star showed up to a major family event that shows just how close the comedy duo is — his daughter Sunny’s bat mitzvah.

The event was held at the Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles and the 13-year-old chose a candy theme for her party. It wasn’t Aniston who revealed the details about the event because she knows how to keep things out of the public eye. It was a TikTok account, @lilah.newkirk, who spilled the tea. The video was titled, “pose with the smarties: celeb edition” and featured cameos of famous faces camping it up with a life-size version of the timeless candy. In between Sandler, Taylor Lautner, Halsey, and TikTok star Josh Richards mugging for the camera, was a photo of Aniston taking in all of the action from her table.

Dressed in a little black dress with her signature wavy blowout, she looked pensive in the moment — and the snapshot was likely taken without her knowing. Sunny doesn’t seem to mind that her bat mitzvah details were leaked, she commented on the video, “Viral.” Her friend responded, “YOUR BAT MITZVAH IS FAMOUS.”

Aniston and Sandler have been friends since they were 14 years old after she dated one of his friends in high school. Little did they know they would wind up starring in movies like Just Go With It and Murder Mystery, but their bond remains tight after all these years. “He’s such a mensch and you just love each other, he takes you in, and I’m very much the same way,” she told E! News.”And then you become family. It’s like second nature.” Her love for his family shined through as she showed up for Sunny just as she would for him.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who fight hard to keep their partners and kids away from paparazzi.