Kate Middleton’s Shoe of the Summer Is a Wardrobe Essential Perfect For the Season

Just a few short months ago, we got a glimpse of what Kate Middleton’s ideal summer style looks like. The Duchess of Cambridge’s looks during her and Prince William’s controversial tour of the Caribbean featured a number of styles we were eager to add to our cart. Now that summer is closer than ever, we’re stocking up on floral dresses, statement earrings, and espadrilles inspired by the royal’s fashion — and the dupes we found will quickly become part of your wardrobe essentials this season.

Before we dive into these dupes, let’s take a moment to look back on the look that inspired them. In March, Kate and William attended a string of events in the Caribbean. On one occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge fashioned a pair of Stella McCartney espadrilles that looked chic, stylish, and most importantly comfortable.

Kate Middleton, Prince William at Maya Centre Village and Garifuna Festival in Hopkins, Belize MEGA.

Now, we all can’t afford designer duds like those Stella McCartney shoes — which retail upwards of hundreds of dollars. Fortunately, there are plenty of styles out there that are strikingly similar to the shoe Kate wore back in March. Let’s highlight two of our favorites that won’t break the bank. First up are these Dali Espadrille Flats by Soludos, currently at Nordstrom. This shoe comes in a number of prints and colors including black, white, chambray, red stripe, and sunshine stripe.

Plus, this shoe comes in sizes ranging from a size 5 all the way to 11. These shoes are perfect for sunny walks, errand runs, and more during the season. But they’re not the sole (we’re not sorry for the shoe puns!) espadrilles we tracked down.

If you’re not quite sure about splurging just a bit on that Nordstrom selection, then maybe we can interest you in the below style courtesy of TOMS.

TOMS features this Alpargata Rope Espadrille Slip-On

in fun, fresh styles that will make a statement this summer. If the neutral tone above is just a bit bland for you, then you can get this shoe in multi colors that will surely compliment any outfit. These shoes are ideal for the summer. But if you want to peruse even more options, why not check out TOMS’ official site on Amazon? With these shoes, you won’t put a foot wrong this summer — get a pair of Kate Middleton-inspired espadrilles today!

