Suki Waterhouse Might Have Some Thoughts About Bradley Cooper Breakup in New Single

It’s been almost a decade since model Suki Waterhouse began dating Bradley Cooper at the tender age of 21 (and he was 38). She’s had time to process the breakup and what it meant to her at that formative time in her life, so she is now reportedly shading her ex in her ballad, “Melrose Meltdown.”

Take a closer look at the lyrics to see if there are hints of the A Star Is Born actor: “In the car to Malibu / I’ll be crying on your milk-white sheets / Hoping one day we’ll marry / In a house you’ll build around me / I guess I believe / I believe in old-fashioned things / Imagining us/ But the longer I stay / I can see what’s happening.” Waterhouse hasn’t confirmed to fans or the media if she’s referring to her ex, but she did hint to the Daily Star, via the Mirror, “I was in the middle of a break-up, in the middle of the Oscars, running away from security covered in diamonds. What fun. I look back on my 22-year-old self and think, ‘What were you doing?'”

Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2014. John Shearer/Invision/AP.

Now at the age of 30, she has more wisdom and perspective to what happened during their split: the duo were in incompatible seasons of their lives. A source told E! News in 2015 that the couple “want[ed] different things” which led to their breakup. Cooper was apparently ready to settle down at the age of 40, but Waterhouse had ambitious career goals in mind. “Suki isn’t ready,” the insider added. “She loves Bradley and he loves her but she’s so young and wants to concentrate on her acting career before becoming a mom.”

Everyone has moved on with Waterhouse now dating Robert Pattinson while Cooper is enjoying his time as a dad to five-year-old daughter Lea from his relationship with Irina Shayk. That doesn’t mean Waterhouse and Cooper are now friends, but it looks like the British singer has said her piece and is leaving the relationship in the past.

