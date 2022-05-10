Tom Brady Is Taking On This High-Profile TV Gig After His NFL Work Is Done

When Tom Brady retired — and then un-retired — nobody was sure what the NFL star’s next steps were. This time around, the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has a plan for the present and the future.

Brady is headed to Fox Sports as a lead analyst when his playing days are over. According to Fox Corporation Executive Chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch, via Twitter, it’s a multifaceted, “long-term agreement,” where he will serve as “an ambassador” for the network. The executive also knows he has to wait in line until Brady is finished with his football career. Murdoch added, “We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season.”

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

The seven-time Super Bowl champ wants to remind his fans (and his haters) that his current priority is on the field. He retweeted the Fox Sports’ announcement with a message: “Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers.” Brady is committed to his Florida team this season, but no one should count it as his final season… until he has another Vince Lombardi Trophy on his shelf.

Brady’s supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, hasn’t commented yet on her husband’s next career move, but there is very little their family does without it being a team effort. When he wanted to return to after his very short retirement, he revealed to Complex how his family embraced his decision. “I decided to talk with my family, and I said, ‘I think I wanna do this one more time if you guys will support that.’ And my wife was so supportive of it, and she said, ‘Look, I want you to be happy. I want you to enjoy it and go out there and win.’ Ultimately, that’s why I came back, to win,” he explained. “There’s only one reason to play for me at this point in my career. And that’s to win.” If that win comes at the end of the upcoming season, Brady will be in the broadcast booth before long.

