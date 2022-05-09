Kaia Gerber Posts Her Best Twinning Looks With Cindy Crawford for Mother’s Day

Kaia Gerber celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing gorgeous photos of her mom, Cindy Crawford. The snapshots make them look more like big sis and little sis out together because they look so much alike — Gerber truly is the supermodel’s mini-me.

The 20-year-old rising star in the fashion industry showed off a series of stunning photos of them on her Instagram Story. The first image has the mother-daughter duo in matching camel overcoats and black sunglasses paired with black purses and boots from their recent trip to Paris Fashion Week. Gerber added a message to her mom in the text on the photo, writing with a heart emoji, “happy Mother’s Day to my best friend & twin @cindycrawford.” Even the young model knows she’s her mom’s doppelgänger — and that certainly isn’t a bad thing at all. In another photo, the dynamic duo looks straight off the runway as they strut down their hotel hallway in complementary black dresses — look at those fierce faces!

There is even an adorable profile of Crawford looking adoringly at her daughter. Their shag haircuts and similar features are uncanny, and you can see how much they enjoy each other’s company beyond their mother-daughter relationship. Gerber appreciates that she has her mom to look to as a role model because it means that the fashion industry wasn’t “a foreign world to go into” when she started her career. At Vogue‘s Forces of Fashion panel in 2019, Gerber explained, via Allure, “I felt like I understood it. I knew what I was kind of getting into. I’d been around it a lot. I definitely think there are some things that, no matter how much somebody can tell you about, there were a lot of things you do have to learn firsthand.”

With Crawford’s career still blazing hot, it’s beautiful to see how Gerber’s relationship with her mother has only blossomed since they are often able to work together. And from the looks of it, these two are loving the opportunity to represent two generations in the fashion world.

