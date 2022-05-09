Sasha & Malia Obama Showcase Their Radically Different Adult Styles in Mother’s Day Post

Barack Obama shared a lovely message for Michelle Obama in honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, and the family photo shows how his daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, have each developed their own flair for fashion. One of them prefers a breezy laidback style while the other is comfortable with a more glamorous look — their sense of style reflects their unique personalities.

Sasha chose to wear an elegant long black dress with a slit up the leg, she matched the glam outfit with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a smokey eye. Malia chose a short blue dress with a pretty ruffled sleeve and accessorized the look with her own silver hoops and a natural face. It’s wonderful to see how their personalities are emerging as young adults with Sasha currently studying at the University of Southern California and Malia working as a writer on Donald Glover’s new Amazon show, Hive.

The public has shown a genuine interest in what the former White House kids have been up to, and it was mom who caused a few headlines recently for revealing that Sasha has a boyfriend. “Now they are bringing grown men home,” Michelle spilled the tea to Ellen DeGeneres. “Before it was just pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.” It turns out Sasha has been dating Clifton Powell Jr. since August, and it looks like he fits right in with the family because he was recently spotted spending an afternoon with Sasha’s big sis in LA.