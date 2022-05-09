Your Tween’s Next Book Obsession Is Taylor Swift-Approved & By This Best-Selling Author

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We know it’s only the beginning of May, but we can’t help ourselves; we’re already daydreaming about days at the beach, soaking up the sun, and reading a good book. In fact, we think this summer every member of the family should get in on the relaxing practice of reading the perfect page-turner — and we have just the one in mind for your tween. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han has yet another book getting the small screen adaptation, and this one is coming out just in time for summer. Better yet, the forthcoming series adaptation Han’s 2009 novel earned Taylor Swift’s seal of approval! We think this book has your tween’s name written all over it. What’s the title, what’s the book about, and how can you make it yours for just $10? We’ll break down every detail for you below.

Han’s 2009 book The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to be the YA novel of the season. The story follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin, who spends her winters counting down the days until summertime — when anything and everything can happen. This summer, Belly is heading to the beach with her mom and brother, and reconnecting with two friends who’ve been part of her life for as long as she can remember — brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, the sons of Belly’s mom’s longtime best friend. But something’s different about this summer. Feelings start to bubble to the surface as Belly finds herself in a love triangle she didn’t see coming. This first entry in Han’s trilogy sets the stage for even more growing pains for Belly in this coming-of-age series.

Image: S&S Books for Young Readers S&S Books for Young Readers.

If the success of Han’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy tells us anything, then the author’s Summer trilogy is about to get some renewed love thanks to the forthcoming series adaptation. This June, the first installment in Han’s Summer trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty, is heading to Amazon Prime Video. All the characters your tween will come to know and love will be brought to life in a series that looks like the ideal summer binge.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' by Jenny Han $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Even better? Singer Taylor Swift has given the adaptation her approval by debuting her re-recorded version of “This Love” in the series’ teaser trailer, which you can watch below. For Swifties out there (and we know you’re out there), this is the first clue we’re getting that the Grammy-winning songstress might be re-entering her 1989 era and re-recording music from the 2014 album.

With music from Swift, an exciting adaptation of Han’s beloved book, and more, it’s the perfect time for your tween to dive into The Summer I Turned Pretty. Fortunately, the book is on Amazon right now, and the paperback copy is only $10! So, while you’re making that packing list for your family’s summer vacation, add Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty to your list (and cart) before the series adaptation premieres on June 17.

Before you go, click here to see which books you should read based on your last binge-watch.

