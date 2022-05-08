Elizabeth Hurley Channels All Of Us At The End of a Workday In Glowing Bikini Video

Bikini Queen Elizabeth Hurley has done it again, making our jaws drop with an enchanting and scenic video. On May 7, Hurley posted a radiant five-second video of herself lounging by the pool in a gold-accented bikini. She posted the video with the caption, “When filming wraps for the day 😘.”

In the video, we see the beloved actress in a black bikini with gold accents, laying down by the pool overlooking a beautiful setting. Not only does she look positively stunning, but this is such a mood. While she ends her workday by a pool, we understand the sentiment of crashing right after the workday.

Hurley’s comment section was flooded with fans complimenting her, posting fire emojis, and commenting things like “The most beautiful woman in the world!!!”

It’s been a minute since Hurley has blessed us with a bikini video, showing off her gorgeous toned body for the world to marvel at.

In a previous interview with The Cut in 2017, Hurley revealed a lot about herself, including what wellness means to her. The bikini shop founder said, “It means being as healthy as you can in your lifestyle and as healthy as you can emotionally. You need to balance both… People often ask me how you can look good as you age, and for me, it’s a couple of things.” She ended by saying, “We all get hard knocks in life, but it’s important to stay positive and stay engaged, and not be angry. Anger doesn’t seem to go hand in hand with wellness.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

