Bindi Irwin Calls Mama Terri The ‘Strongest, Most Loving & Caring Woman in the World’ With Super-Sweet Throwback Photo

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, with many people showing their love for their moms early. Bindi Irwin didn’t wait a moment to tell the world to know how much she adores her loving mama Terri Irwin.

On May 7, Bindi posted a super-sweet throwback photo of her and her mama on her Instagram for Mother’s Day weekend. She posted it with the caption, “The strongest, most loving and caring woman in the world. Mum, I love you more than I can possibly describe. I am forever in awe of the remarkable person you are. Thank you for being my best friend from the moment I can remember. ❤️”

In the photo, we see Terri hugging a baby-faced Bindi who’s rocking a blue bucket hat.

Terri and Bindi have always had a strong bond with one another, with their bond strengthening after Bindi gave birth to her daughter Grace Warrior in 2021. Bindi never misses a moment to praise her mama and nearly one year ago to the date, Bindi posted a touching tribute to her mother. She said, “Thank you for showing me the infinite power of a mama’s love. You are the real-life Wonder Woman. I love you beyond description.” Terri retweeted it saying, “I will love you beyond forever. Daughter. Wife. Mother. I am so very proud of you.”

I will love you beyond forever. Daughter. Wife. Mother. I am so very proud of you. https://t.co/Ipv1CgszIA — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) May 5, 2021

Terri and the late Steve Irwin met back in 1991, marrying a year later. Soon after, they welcomed two children into the world named Bindi Sue, 23, and Robert Clarence, 18. Steve tragically passed away back in 2006, but Terri and her children have kept his legacy alive at the Australia Zoo.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

