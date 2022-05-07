Gabrielle Union Is The Definition of Sunshine In These New Bikini Snapshots

Gabrielle Union is as beautiful as can be in her new bare-faced bikini snapshots. On May 5, Union posted a series of selfies on her Instagram with the simple caption of yellow emojis like “🌞🌻💛🌟.”

In the photos, we see Union looking absolutely radiant as she poses for the camera in a unique yellow bikini. In the first photo, we see her smiling at the camera followed by one of her staring up into the sky. Then we end it with a glowing picture of the bare-faced beauty as she shows off her pearly whites, followed by a sassy snap of her staring into the camera.

We can’t get over how stunning Union looks in these photos — and we’re not the only ones. Fans flooded Union’s comment section, calling her a wondrous beauty with comments like “Your beauty is unreal and unfair” and “natural beauty.”

In a recent interview with ABC News, Union opened up about the low self-esteem she had until her mid-forties, saying, “As a Black girl in predominantly non-minority spaces, I felt like I was never enough of anything. I was…I always felt way too black. I felt way too intelligent. I felt too, I felt very scrutinized.”

She added that she’s working to make sure her daughter Kaavia, 3, recites affirmations to battle low self-esteem at a young age. Union said she and Kaavia say things like “‘Your Black is beautiful.’ ‘Your hair is beautiful.’ ‘Your skin, your lips, everything that makes you you is absolutely beautiful and amazing.'”

