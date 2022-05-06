Kelly Clarkson Was Dragged Back to Court Again By Ex Brandon Blackstock Over Privacy Issues

Kelly Clarkson’s never-ending saga with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock added another chapter recently when he filed papers in court about privacy issues at her Montana ranch. Remember, the former talent manager is currently living there until June, paying Clarkson $12,500 a month per their divorce agreement.

Even though Blackstock will be leaving the property soon, that didn’t stop him from dragging Clarkson back to court one more time over 13 exterior security cameras. According to the court papers obtained by The Blast, the talk show host was ordered to turn off the cameras that are on the estate while he is living there. “Kelly Blackstock shall forth with turn off all web-cams, trail cams, and any other security cameras at (the address) which are now approximately 13 in total,” the Los Angeles County Court judge stated in the documents.

Clarkson will then have to circle back to Blackstock’s lawyers to prove that the security equipment was disabled and “specify how that was accomplished.” We understand her ex wanting privacy, but reportedly none of the cameras were aimed at the interior of the home, it was strictly exterior shots. However, Blackstock was concerned about his privacy given their contentious divorce and the fact that Clarkson had access to the security footage.

It’s unclear where Blackstock is headed next after his rental agreement with the “Since U Been Gone” singer expires, but she’s paying him $115,000 per month in alimony until January 2024 plus $45,601 a month in child support until their two children, daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 6, turn 18 years old. She also paid him a one-time, tax-free payment of $1,326,161 when they signed their divorce papers. Let’s hope Clarkson finds some peace as Blackstock moves off her Montana ranch and she can finally start to move forward.

