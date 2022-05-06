Angie Harmon & Lookalike Daughter Finley Faith Twin in Floral Dresses at Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women Event

Angie Harmon didn’t step out alone on the red carpet on Thursday night, she brought along her 18-year-old daughter, Finley Faith Sehorn. The mother-daughter duo was a breath of fresh air as they breezed in with complementary floral dresses at Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women Event.

Harmon sported a fresh, neon-green-and-yellow dress that was cinched at the waist with a black belt. Finley Faith looked stunning in a pink floral dress with this season’s trendy cut-out designs, which she matched with adorable French braids. Mom and daughter stuck close by each other, holding hands, while they posed for photographers on the red carpet – they look so much alike. Finley is the oldest daughter of Harmon and former NFL star Jason Sehorn; the former couple also shares daughters Avery Grace, 16, and Emery Hope, 13.

Finley Faith Sehorn, Angie Harmon Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Variety.

The 49-year-old actress loves raising three girls, but she’s making sure they all understand that “who they are, is precious and important.” She explained to Spry Living that she wants her daughter to be “able to make informed decisions about who’s loving them in the way that they need to be loved.” The Rizzoli & Isles star added, “To have that kind of awareness at such a young age, it’s incredible. I’m hoping to be able to do that for my daughters—to equip them to go out into society and be steadfast in who they are.”

Finley Faith Sehorn, Angie Harmon Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Variety.

It’s also a big year for the family as Finley Faith is graduating from high school and heading off to the University of Arizona in the fall for her freshman year of college. So, these mother-daughter moments on the red carpet are probably even sweeter for Harmon, knowing her oldest child is about to set off on her first big adult adventure.

