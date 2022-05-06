Adele Isn’t Letting Boyfriend Rich Paul’s Absence on Her Birthday Ruin Her Celebration

Adele celebrated her 34th birthday on May 5, and took the time on her Instagram page to honor how far she’s come after her divorce from husband Simon Konecki. She didn’t mention current boyfriend Rich Paul in her post, nor was he seen by her side on her special day.

In a joyful post on Friday, Adele shared two snapshots of herself enjoying her birthday. She was dressed in a black, sequined cocktail dress with puffy sleeves as she danced in the first image. The second photo was a beautiful close-up shot of her smiling face, showing off her sun-kissed face with just a hint of makeup. She captioned the carousel, “What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x.”

While she is celebrating how far she has come, Adele wasn’t on the same coast as her boyfriend. According to Page Six, the sports agent was hanging with his client, NBA star LeBron James, in Miami. It’s quite possible that the couple celebrated before work commitments took Paul to the East Coast, but it doesn’t quiet the whispers that constantly surround their relationship. There were rumors that a breakup was the cause of her Las Vegas residency postponement and that was quickly followed by a possible engagement (that ring is something!).

The duo has kept a low profile ever since, but fans should take the “Easy on Me” singer at her word when she says she’s “never been happier.” Happy Birthday, Adele!

