Jane Fonda’s Approach to Her ‘Final Act’ Includes Words of Wisdom We Could All Use

Jane Fonda is 84 years old and living her life to the fullest with a successful Netflix show, Grace and Frankie, along with two Oscars and an Emmy Award on her bookshelf. Even as one of the most celebrated women in Hollywood, she still had doubts about what her life meant on a grander scale — so she took a radical approach that changed her trajectory.

When she turned 60, Fonda had a major realization that she was in a different season of her life. “I realized that I was approaching my third act—my final act—and that it wasn’t a dress rehearsal,” she told Glamour. She “didn’t want to get to the end with a lot of regrets,” so every minute, every day counted at this stage of her life. “And it also then dawned on me that in order to know where I was supposed to go, I had to know where I’d been, and so I thought, Well, now’s the time I’m going to research myself…,” she explained.

The Netflix star essentially audited herself, calling it “a life review.” That might sound like advice that is only reserved for an older generation, but what if we all took this approach to our lives? Fonda believes it was a game-changer for her. “It totally changed the way I thought about myself and about how I wanted to live the last third of my life,” she added. “And I realized the importance of being intentional about how we go through life.” She revealed that she discovered that she’s “brave” and never gave herself much credit for what she’s accomplished in her life — even though from an outsider’s perspective, she had reached the entertainment industry’s highest pinnacle.

So, whether you are 25 or 55, living a life with intention and making each day matter might remind us that regret isn’t something we want at any stage of the game.

