Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Attend The Platinum Jubilee — But Won’t Appear In This Royal Family Moment

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee planning is underway, and details are beginning to emerge about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s participation in the weekend festivities. Their appearance has been confirmed, but the couple will be taking a lower-profile role in accordance with their step away from their senior positions.

That means the duo will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour — and Prince Andrew is also excluded. “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a palace representative told People.

Commemorating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne is a momentous occasion, and the Sussexes aren’t traveling to the U.K. alone — they are bringing son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 11 months. “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesman for the couple told People. What’s even more exciting is that Harry’s family will get to celebrate Lilibet’s first birthday on June 4, so it will make the weekend an extra-special time for the family.

Harry and Meghan recently snuck in a visit with Queen Elizabeth before they headed to The Netherlands for the Invictus Games, so it’s nice to see them also making the trip with their entire family for the historic occasion in June. Harry has been open about safety concerns for his two children because “security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK.” He took his case to court, and while a resolution has not been made public, something must have happened behind the scenes because the family of four is officially confirmed for the Platinum Jubilee weekend. While the family relationships are far from perfect at the palace, it’s an important time for the royals to be together.

