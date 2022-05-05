Tiffany Trump’s November Wedding Location Is Sure to Make Dad Donald Trump Happy

New details have finally been released about Tiffany Trump’s wedding, which is definitely on for this year. As the former president’s youngest daughter, she selected a location that Donald Trump would approve of: Mar-a-Lago.

The young lawyer is marrying Michael Boulos on Nov. 12 after getting engaged at the White House on her father’s final day in office on January 19, 2021. The details are exactly what you would expect out of a Trump wedding — lots of opulence on display. Page Six is reporting that 500 guests have already received their save-the-date invitations and sources are dishing the details. “There has been a lot of planning and a lot of staging. This is Tiffany’s big moment, and it will be lavish. It is going to be a huge and beautiful affair,” an insider revealed.

Boulos is heir to a billion-dollar-empire business empire, and the engagement ring he gave Tiffany reflects that massive wealth. He proposed to her with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond ring that is rumored to be worth close to a $1.2 million. The couple, who live in Miami, having been planning a “big, glamorous, dream wedding” with the help from Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples. It is expected to be a “huge international affair” given Donald’s ties to politics and the Boulos family’s global business.

Don’t expect any sparring from the in-laws either, Michael’s father, Dr. Massad Boulos, is a big fan of the 45th president. He described Donald to the Daily Mail as “the best president in recent US history; and the one with the biggest achievements by far.” He’s also thrilled that his son is marrying into the family, “This is just one chapter that they’re starting now on a long journey of hopefully love and prosperity,” Massad added. So, Tiffany’s wedding will likely be one of the major social events of the season for the international jet-set crowd and shine a spotlight on Donald’s prized possession, Mar-a-Lago.

