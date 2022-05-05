Brooke Shields & 16-Year-Old Daughter Grier Share Adorable Twinning Moment Before a Fun Night Out Together

Brooke Shields looks like she’s having a blast lately with her daughters now that they are in their late teens. She recently brought her oldest child, Rowan, 18, to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and now, it’s 16-year-old Grier’s turn for an art exhibit opening.

The mother-daughter duo got ready together before their night out on the town. Twinning with their sleek, smooth hair, Shields wore a mirrored green turtleneck and red pants. She stayed in the background putting on her final makeup touches because the moment was all about Grier. The teen shined in the spotlight, mugging for the camera, in red sunglasses and a graphic blazer. They were headed to the opening of artist Tara Lewis’ tribute to Shields in some of her iconic 1980s’ moments called “Role Modeling.”

Shields recently shed a few tears talking about the joys and the pain of motherhood in her Victoria’s Secret campaign with Grier. “I don’t think that I bargained to feel the pain of loving this much,” she shared. “You think, ‘Oh, I’m going to love my babies.’ Or ‘Oh, they’re going to mean the world to me.’ But all of sudden it’s… did I really want to feel the extent of this love? Because it hurts all of the time.”

That emotional roller coaster will only continue to be felt over the next few years as Grier leaves for school just like her big sis. Shields might not be prepared for life as an empty nester, so she’s soaking up all of the sweet moments with her daughters while she can.

