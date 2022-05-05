Kanye West Was Apparently Not Amused By Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live Monologue

Any fan who is following the divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West knows that it’s complicated on many levels. He helped elevate her profile as a businesswoman during their marriage and they often bounced ideas off each other creatively, but his ex’s Saturday Night Live monologue last October wasn’t his favorite moment because he felt it was a little too personal.

Revealing on the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim talked about the one word that triggered him — and led to him walking out halfway through her monologue. “He’s upset of the fact that I said, ‘the reason I divorced him,’ used the word ‘divorced.’ So he wished I said the word ‘filed’ for divorce,” she explained to little sis Khloé Kardashian. We have to remember that last fall, Kanye was on his reconciliation tour trying to woo Kim back, so he might have been a little sensitive to the words that she was using — but that’s not all that upset him.

“And he was upset that I also said he was a rapper,” Kim continued. “He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper, I can’t believe you said rapper.'” Fair enough, he is much more than just a musician, but the whole world, including Kim, knows how successful he is beyond the music industry. In fairness to the SKIMS founder, she has endured far worse with his Twitter rants and uncomfortable public declarations over the years. She stood by her ex-husband, even when his rants weren’t “the most comfortable” for her. She added, “Not even just speeches. Strong public stances he’s taken in many different areas that might not be your stance, but you were his wife, and that’s what you do. But how is that fair for you?”

Kim went on to add that they were adjusting to their new normal and it was harder for Kanye who was “so used to getting exactly what he wants.” The 41-year-old reality star still went on to praise Kanye as “the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids” — she continues to have a lot of respect for him. However, he does need to chill just a little bit, especially when it comes to Saturday Night Live.

