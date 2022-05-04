Kaley Cuoco Finds a Sneaky Way to Confirm New Romance With Actor Tom Pelphrey

Just a few weeks after Kaley Cuoco promised that another marriage was not in the cards for her, The Flight Attendant star unveiled a new romance with a familiar face. Using her Instagram account to break the news, Cuoco slid in a few photos of Ozark star Tom Pelphrey in her carousel to seemingly confirm their dating status.

The 36-year-old actress prepped her followers for the big reveal by showing off a mountainous landscape, indicating she was on holiday. Then she shared a video of one of her dogs, and then a photo of two coffee cups, sharing that she was not alone on her getaway. By the fourth snapshot, Cuoco let us in on her little secret — Polaroid photos of the couple cozying up together. If fans weren’t sure whether their status was Instagram official, all they had to do was slide to the final photo where Pelphrey is adorably kissing her cheek.

From the sound of Cuoco’s caption, she is definitely smitten with the 39-year-old actor. She wrote, “Life lately. ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey’” The HBO Max actress recently opened up to Glamour about her divorce from equestrian Karl Cook after four years of marriage, definitively stating, “I will never get married again.” Pelphrey shouldn’t get too worried about her statement, though, because she is open to love. “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership,” she added. “But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”

It looks like Cuoco is moving on and moving forward after divorcing Cook eight months ago — and she looks blissfully happy with her new man because she wanted to share it with all of us.

