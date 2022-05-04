Meghan Markle Came Into Prince Harry’s Life Just As He Realized He Could Have Power Without the Royals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For anyone who has been blaming Meghan Markle for Prince Harry’s feud with Prince William, one royal expert is telling people to slow down — she had nothing to do with the situation. Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers, believes the rift happened long before the Duchess of Sussex was ever on Harry’s radar.

Telling ITV, via the Daily Mail, that it is “‘unfair” to place the blame on Meghan for the brothers’ fracture, Brown says that the “real cracks” began when Harry’s military service concluded. “The fact is Harry and William had begun to have a growing dissidence between them. Harry was so happy in the army, he had ten amazing years he served his country, went twice to Afghanistan. It was a great success, his whole military career,” she explained. After his time in the military ended, Harry felt “rootless, a bit lost and he kind of rattled around.” In the meantime, “his brother was set on the path for kingship” and that’s when “the memo sort of hit [Harry] that he was number two and he would be treated as number two.”

Creating the Invictus Games became Harry’s second chapter and took him from feeling “marginalized” to finding his purpose again. “It was like a superstar moment for Harry and he kind of realized, ‘I can do this myself I have my own power base’ and it was at that point he met Meghan,” shared Brown. Harry finally had his career path figured out and it led him to love.

That’s why Brown wants to clear up the misconceptions that “Meghan broke up the brothers.” The royal biographer calls that assumption “unfair” because Meghan was the final piece of the puzzle to Harry’s path to independence from the royal family — she was never the cause of the feud.

Even as casual British royal family observers, there’s still so much we don’t know about what happens in the House of Windsor. 2022 is poised to be a memorable year for the royal family. But with historic highs come lows and pitfalls. Royal biographer Tina Brown takes readers from the troubling years following Princess Diana’s death, to the rift between Princes William and Harry, the scandals of Prince Andrew, and Queen Elizabeth’s steady resolve through it all in The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil. Brown’s book features new, intimate details about the royal family, and contemplates how the House of Windsor moves into a new era.

