Matt Gaetz’s Tweet About Roe v. Wade Makes It Crystal Clear What He Thinks Women Are Good For

If Congressman Matt Gaetz wanted to find a way to anger women across America even more, well, he did it in one tweet. His response to the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court has caused a fury on Twitter.

He wrote, “How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?” The misogynistic message was heard loud and clear, especially when he fails to see that abortion is often a healthcare issue for many women. Besides bodily autonomy, abortion access “is key for individuals to have control over their economic security and future opportunities,” “increases women’s educational attainment, financial security and labor force participation,” “reduces childhood poverty,” and “is crucial for racial, economic and geographic equity,” per the Joint Economic Committee Democrats.

How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches? — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 4, 2022

But Gaetz, who is under investigation by the Justice Department for sex trafficking of a minor, doesn’t want to listen to any of the economic facts that align with reproductive rights. Instead, Twitter users decided to do the talking for him, so maybe it will open at least one person’s mind to the dangers of striking down Roe v. Wade. Author Amy Siskind responded, “This is how the Republican Party views you women. I don’t know what more you need to motivate you to get involved in midterms NOW and FIERCELY!!!” Another user chimed in, “The poorest educated states are Republican. The poorest performing states in academia are republican. The states with the highest teen birth rates are Republican. Starting to see the pattern @mattgaetz.” One account summed up how a lot of women feel, “How many men arguing against women’s right to body autonomy would appreciate losing that same right to make medical choices about their own bodies, Matt?”

Gaetz hasn’t responded to any of tweets, but he’s made his position known — and the fired-up voters will make their decision at the voting booth in November.

If you or someone you know needs an abortion but aren’t sure how to access care in your state, you can find more information at ineedana.com and find your local abortion fund at National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF).

