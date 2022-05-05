If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The amount of content that’s available, and the number of streaming platforms out there, honestly feels overwhelming. These days, it’s hard not to get sucked into more than one service just based on one show or movie you’re desperate to watch. But what if we told you there’s a way you can get one of those streamers for free — and for the next 3 months. Well, sit back, relax, and make sure you have some popcorn handy. We’re going to fill you in on everything you need to know about how to get a free Apple TV+ 3-month subscription.

Apple TV+ is home to some of the most talked-about, binge-worthy, and exclusive content on the small screen. At the 2022 Oscars, Apple TV+ made history as the first streamer to take home the top prize, winning Best Picture for the film CODA. Now, you can watch the Academy Award-winning film, along with The Tragedy of Macbeth, Dickinson, The Morning Show, and more for free with Best Buy’s exclusive offer.

Best Buy currently has a deal where you can purchase Apple TV+ and earn access to a string of popular TV shows and movies free for 3 months. If you’ve been curious about what Apple TV+ has to offer compared to its competitors, this is the perfect time to check it out. For 3 months, you can binge-watch the streamer’s limited series, dramas, comedies, movies, and more for no cost, whatsoever. Following the free trial, Apple TV+ is less than $10/month — but don’t worry, you have plenty of time to decide if Apple TV+ is the latest streamer you want to add to your growing roster. If you’ve yet to sign up for Apple TV+, read on to learn more about this deal, what’s available to stream on Apple TV+, the streamer’s special features, and more.

How to get Apple TV+ for 3 months free

Visit Best Buy’s free Apple TV+ deal page Click “Add to Cart” Click your cart and check out Sign in to your Best Buy account or continue as a guest Enter your information and payment method (you won’t be charged until after the free three months are over) Check your email for instructions on how to create your free Apple TV+ account Start watching content on Apple TV+!

How long is Apple TV+’s free trial?

The Apple TV+ free trial lasts 3 months. This is compared to the regular Apple TV+ free trial, which only lasts 7 days.

How much is Apple TV+ after the free trial ends?

Once this Apple TV+ free 3-month trial ends, you’ll pay just $4.99/month for access to the streamer’s content.

What can I watch on Apple TV+ that I won’t find anywhere else?

Where to begin — there’s so much content you can explore by signing up for this 3-month free trial of Apple TV+. Let’s start with some of the streamers’ best shows. Have you heard of a little comedy called Ted Lasso? The Emmy-winning series starring Jason Sudeikis is exclusive to Apple TV+. Then you have drama series like The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. You can also check out new limited series like WeCrashed and Roar. Then there’s the new series Shining Girls starring Elisabeth Moss, and the widely discussed (and watched) drama series, Severance.

As for movies, you can watch the recent Best Picture winner CODA on Apple TV+ as soon as you sign up for this free trial. A fan of Tom Hanks? You can watch Finch and Greyhound on Apple TV+, too. Or maybe you’re looking for something more classic with two of Hollywood’s venerated talents? The 2021 adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth (aptly amended to The Tragedy of Macbeth) starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand is ideal. Some of the docu-series on Apple TV+ include Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s The Me You Can’t See and The Year Earth Changed with Sir David Attenborough. You can also find children’s series like Pretzel and the Puppies, Helpsters, and The Snoopy Show, among others. There’s something for every member of the family on Apple TV+.

What are some of Apple TV+’s best features?

Beyond its award-winning series and movies, Apple TV+ offers several features you won’t find anywhere else. New Apple originals premiere on Apple TV+ every month, so you’ll never be short on entertainment. You can watch all your favorite Apple TV+ movies and TV shows via the app and on every Apple device.

Even during moments when you’re not online, you can download your favorite movie or TV show on Apple TV+ and watch it while you’re offline. For families, this service only requires one subscription to take advantage of the Family Sharing group. And, of course, this service is completely ad-free.

