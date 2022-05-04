Kim Kardashian Just Dropped a Major Hint That She’s Open to Marrying Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making a splash at some of the biggest red carpets over the last week. They look like they’re having a fabulous time together, but the Saturday Night Live star should know that his girlfriend has marriage on her mind.

In a new clip from The Kardashians, Kim sits down with momager Kris Jenner and pal Simon Huck to dish about sister Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker and how the duo is likely to “fast track” their walk down the aisle. That’s when the conversation turned to Kim, who seemed a little cynical about marriage at first. “[Travis] already knew that they were trying for a baby. To me, a baby, you’re stuck for life. Marriages come and go. No offense, guys,” she laughed. “Take it from me.”

Her tone quickly softened as she declared, “I believe in love. That’s why, hopefully, there will be only one more wedding for me.” This is where Davidson better pay attention because Kim then added, “Fourth time’s the charm.” Kris laughed and cringed at the same time at the thought of her daughter marrying one more time, but she knows it’s absolutely possible. Davidson has fit right into the Kardashian clan and even the SKIMS founder shared that the relationship took her by surprise.

“I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” she told Hoda Kotb on her Making Space podcast. “I definitely took my time. I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone.” Of course, that’s when the comedian slid right in and won her heart. “When it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun,” she added. “Sometimes … you just happen to be open to it.” And that means Kim is also open to another round of being a bride, which just might happen if Davidson is on the same page.

