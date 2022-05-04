Heidi Klum Shared A Series of Never-Before-Seen Photos of Daughter Leni On Her 18th Birthday

It’s fairly rare that Heidi Klum shares photos of her kids. But now that daughter Leni Klum’s burgeoning modeling career has really taken off, the longtime model and mom of four has been posting more and more photos of her eldest daughter. Sure, several of the posts have been snapshots from Leni’s latest modeling gigs. But recently, Heidi shared a touching video compilation of photos and footage of her daughter over the years to commemorate her 18th birthday.

Heidi designed the video post to her mini-me daughter to open up as if she were clicking on a Netflix documentary about the newly-minted 18-year-old’s life in photos and videos. As Stevie Wonder’s tune “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” chimed in over the audio, photos flashed on the screen of little Leni at various milestone moments in her life. There was a clip of a young Leni getting her haircut for the first time, plenty of Halloween photos (what else would you expect from the Queen of Halloween herself?), and a number of candid mother-daughter snapshots featuring Leni and Heidi.

We even got to see a few behind-the-scenes shots of Leni and her mom during their photo shoots together, and some recent snapshots of Leni with Heidi’s husband Tom Kaulitz. “Happy 18 Birthday Leni,” Heidi began the caption to the video post, adding a red heart emoji. “I love you with all my heart. Keep shining your bright light always and forever.”

Heidi’s touching post on Leni’s birthday was totally picture-perfect. We got to see a completely different side of the America’s Got Talent judge as a mom, and it was a wonderful way to commemorate her daughter’s landmark birthday. We can’t imagine what Heidi has in store for Leni’s next milestone, but we cannot wait to see how she celebrates her lookalike daughter in the days ahead.

