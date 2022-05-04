Meghan Markle May Have Spent The Night Before Her Wedding More Emotional Than We Realized

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The eve before your wedding is supposed to be an exciting, if anxious, night. But when your impending nuptials are about to be broadcast across the globe, and the family drama leading up to the event has been scrutinized the world over, thrill and happiness can quickly turn to sadness and dismay. For Meghan Markle, the lead-up to her May 2018 wedding with Prince Harry was riddled with stories about Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle’s, absence, her estranged family’s squabbles and more. In a new royal book, author Tina Brown contemplates how the then-future Duchess of Sussex must’ve felt the night before her wedding, and how she likely confided in her mother, Doria Ragland.

In The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil, author Tina Brown offers her thoughtful take on what Meghan must’ve been going through on the eve of her wedding. “The ugliness of her relatives’ fighting, and the proud lonely figure of her mother without one relative or friend beside her in the pew, suggests Meghan had worked her way up through more meanness and discord than she had let on,” Brown writes in her book.

“In their last mother-daughter evening together at Cliveden, how much crying did she do about the indignities inflicted on her that last week? The discreet Middleton family was a praetorian guard around Kate before her wedding,” Brown notes. “Meghan could trust only the sweet composure of her mother, Doria.”

While millions watched as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged their vows during their beautiful wedding ceremony, the events that transpired preceding their nuptials could’ve only added insurmountable stress to what was meant to be a joyous occasion. Seeing Meghan’s mom, Doria, as her sole family member in attendance really demonstrated how much Meghan relied on her mom for strength and support amid the noise her estranged relatives were making. While we can only hope the night before Meghan’s wedding was calm, we have a feeling Brown’s musings may be a more accurate representation of what Meghan was going through behind palace walls.

